Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.71

With natural gas prices hitting another seven-year high, the analysts have begun to turn their attention to natural gas stocks. Based on the fundamentals, it looks like natural gas prices will remain high if not continue to rally in the near term and that is good for both revenue and earnings now. Longer-term, lower than usual inventories ahead of the oncoming winter months in both Europe and the US promised to keep demand and pricing for natural gas high through the winter as well. The bottom line for investors is that natural gas stocks are in the best position for both revenue and profits that they've been in for years and the market is taking notice.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO