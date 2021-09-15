CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.71

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.71). Revenue for the quarter came in at $167.5 million, versus $0 reported last year.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $197.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $186.82 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) Falls After Missing Revenue Estimates, Analyst Reactions Mixed

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are down almost 2% in pre-open after the company delivered mixed FQ1 results. EPS came in at $1.03 to top the analyst estimates of $0.97 while revenue missed expectations.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) PT Raised to $38 as Jefferies Highlights Cross Sell Opportunity

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to $38.00 (from $32.00) after the company reported 2Q in line with the preliminary range in the S-1 in its first earnings report as a public company. Total revenue grew 41% yoy, and net new ARR growth of 51% proves demand continues to be strong as students return to in person classes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Lowered to $86 at Jefferies Following August KPIs

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz lowered the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $86.00 (from $92.00).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $100 at Stifel, Keeps 'Buy'

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $100.00 (from $149.00).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings Preview - Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman reiterated a Buy rating and $342.00 price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) ahead of F4Q earnings.
STOCKS
coingeek.com

Canaan Q2 earnings surge amid volatile digital currency market

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a Beijing-based hardware manufacturer of digital currency mining equipment, reported a record second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 507.3% year-on-year to $167.5 million. The NASDAQ-listed company said in a quarterly earnings report that it sold 5.9 million terahashes per second (TH/s) of hashing power during the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Small-Cap Energy Stocks With Big Upside For Investors

With natural gas prices hitting another seven-year high, the analysts have begun to turn their attention to natural gas stocks. Based on the fundamentals, it looks like natural gas prices will remain high if not continue to rally in the near term and that is good for both revenue and earnings now. Longer-term, lower than usual inventories ahead of the oncoming winter months in both Europe and the US promised to keep demand and pricing for natural gas high through the winter as well. The bottom line for investors is that natural gas stocks are in the best position for both revenue and profits that they've been in for years and the market is taking notice.
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Canaan’s Net Income Reaches $38 Million in Q2 2021

Canaan, a leading crypto mining hardware manufacturer and computing solutions provider, recently released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021. The company’s net revenues reached $167.5 million in the latest quarter, the highest in the company’s operating history. In terms of net income, Canaan reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.03

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Canaan nets record bitcoin miner sales with $167 million in Q2

Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Canaan has realized a record quarterly revenue of $167 million for Q2 this year. The firm said in an earnings report Wednesday that it sold 5.9 million terahashes per second (TH/s) of hashing power during the quarter, which means each TH/s of its Avalon equipment was priced at around $32. That amount of hash rate accounts for about 4% of the bitcoin network's total current hashing power.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Canaan Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Performance, Robust Q3 Outlook

Computing solutions provider Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 507.3% year-on-year to $167.5 million. A substantial increase in total computing power sold drove the numbers. Total computing power sold increased 126.9% Y/Y to 5.9 million Thash/s. The rise in the number of Bitcoin mining machines delivered due to solid market demand drove the Y/Y growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canaan Clocks 507% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Margin

Computing solutions provider Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 507.3% year-on-year to $167.5 million. A substantial increase in total computing power sold drove the numbers. Total computing power sold increased 126.9% Y/Y to 5.9 million Thash/s. The rise in the number of Bitcoin mining machines delivered due to solid market demand drove the Y/Y growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar (JKS) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.05

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $1.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Canaan Publishes Record Profits in Q2 2021 Despite Bitcoin Price Decline

The huge profit margin and improved performance are attributable to the huge sales made to top mining establishments in Q2. Chinese computer hardware manufacturer Canaan Inc. has published its financial report for the second quarter of 2021 which ended June 30, the company recorded significant profit in the period despite the overall decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) in the same quarter.
STOCKS

