Infosys Limited (INFY) Collaborates with SAP to Provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP (NYSE: SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0