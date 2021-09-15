CS Disco, Inc (LAW) Prices 5.5M Share Secondary Offering at $53/sh
CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of DISCO (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price of $53.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 550,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.
