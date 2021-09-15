BUCS' VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

MARQUETTE – The Lady Bucs’ volleyball team moved to 8-3 on the year with a 3-0 sweep of Marquette Catholic (0-10) last Thursday night. Junior Averiel Brady led East Buchanan with 5 kills, while junior Keeley Kehrli had 4. Senior Ally Joyce came up with 3 kills, and senior Kyara Pals also had 3. Senior Lauren Donlea had 2 kills and 11 assists, and seniors Lacy Anderegg and McKenna Lehs each added a kill. Sophomores Jaeden Hellenthal and Eden Brady had 1 kill each, and junior Emily Dawes had 1.