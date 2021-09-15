CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, IA

BUCS' VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

By Roger Johnson Sports Editor sports@bulletinjournal.com
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

MARQUETTE – The Lady Bucs’ volleyball team moved to 8-3 on the year with a 3-0 sweep of Marquette Catholic (0-10) last Thursday night. Junior Averiel Brady led East Buchanan with 5 kills, while junior Keeley Kehrli had 4. Senior Ally Joyce came up with 3 kills, and senior Kyara Pals also had 3. Senior Lauren Donlea had 2 kills and 11 assists, and seniors Lacy Anderegg and McKenna Lehs each added a kill. Sophomores Jaeden Hellenthal and Eden Brady had 1 kill each, and junior Emily Dawes had 1.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Marquette, IA
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Bucs#Sweeps#Marquette Catholic
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy