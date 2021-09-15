Globalstar shares plummet 23% on iPhone 13 news: should you buy or sell?

Globalstar’s (GSAT) shares have soared 83.1% in price over the past month to close Friday’s trading session at $2.60, on speculation that it might partner with Apple (AAPL). So, is the company well-positioned to continue gaining due to increasing demand for SPOT Gen4 satellite GPS messengers? Let’s find out.Covington, La.-based mobile satellite services provider Globalstar, Inc.’s (NYSE:GSAT) offerings include voice and data communications services. Its shares have soared 83.1% in price over the past month to close Friday’s trading session at $2.60, due mainly to speculation that Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhone will include satellite communications technology. TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said recently that GSAT would most likely partner with AAPL. However, many analysts dispute this speculation, arguing that a custom chip would improve existing 5G connectivity.
