BUCCANEERS' BIG SECOND HALF CARRIES THEM TO WIN

ARLINGTON – The East Buchanan Buccaneers got back on the winning track on Friday night as they came from behind with a big second half effort to beat a stouthearted Starmont Star team, 28-19. “Coming into the Starmont game, we knew it was going to be a tough physical football game as Starmont was coming off a huge win at Bellevue and this was their home opener against us,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. “This game was a battle in the trenches as it always is when we play each other, and I thought our offensive and defensive lines did a great job especially, in the second half.”