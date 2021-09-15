CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

BUCCANEERS' BIG SECOND HALF CARRIES THEM TO WIN

By Roger Johnson Sports Editor sports@bulletinjournal.com
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON – The East Buchanan Buccaneers got back on the winning track on Friday night as they came from behind with a big second half effort to beat a stouthearted Starmont Star team, 28-19. “Coming into the Starmont game, we knew it was going to be a tough physical football game as Starmont was coming off a huge win at Bellevue and this was their home opener against us,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. “This game was a battle in the trenches as it always is when we play each other, and I thought our offensive and defensive lines did a great job especially, in the second half.”

