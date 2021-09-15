CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Can I file for a change of custody, if neither parent lives in the original state?

Asked in Abingdon, VA
 5 days ago

My ex wife and I have a custody agreement where she is the primary custodial parent, in the state of Florida. I live in Virginia. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she had to relocate to the state of West Virginia, and I live in Virginia still. Since neither of us are residents in the state of Florida anymore, can I file for a change of custody in the state of Virginia? Also, I pay child support based off of Florida’s Minimum wage. Can I also file to have that changed since neither of us live there?

IN THIS ARTICLE
