Military

Guest Opinion

By Traci Kullmer
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

As a company commander who served in Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom – and someone who spent 23 years of my life serving in the United States military alongside some of the best and brightest our country has to offer – the last few weeks have been extremely difficult to watch. President Biden’s hasty and haphazard withdrawal has led to the disastrous collapse of Afghanistan – abandoning our own citizens and putting our allies in harm’s way. I’ve heard from so many servicemembers and veterans of the Global War on Terrorism during this devastating time, many of whom are disheartened, distraught, and disappointed.

