Aspirin and Heparin Increase Bleeding Risk During EVT

By Erik Greb
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment with acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) or heparin is associated with an increased risk for symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH) in patients with ischemic stroke who are undergoing endovascular therapy (EVT), new data show. In this population, ASA and heparin are each associated with an approximately doubled risk for sICH when administered...

IN THIS ARTICLE
