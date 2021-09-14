CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebenthal buys more shares of Wynn after the stock slipped 13% on Tuesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Lebenthal explains why he bought more shares of Wynn Resorts. Stephanie Link agrees with Lebenthal's thesis on CNBC's "Halftime Report". Shares of the casino company are down about 13% on Tuesday. U.S. casinos with operations in Macau are taking a hit in the stock market this morning on stiffer...

Ethereum price prediction as the VIX index spikes

Ethereum tumbled to the lowest level since August on Monday. The decline coincided with a sharp jump of VIX index. The cup and handle pattern points to a comeback. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price pared back some of the earlier losses on Tuesday morning as fears of contagion eased. The coin rose to $3,000, which was higher than Monday’s low of $2,802. It has a market capitalization of more than $355 billion, making it the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
US stocks are heading for their biggest slump since Feburary

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Monday, mirroring losses overseas and putting the S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since February. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.
Is the SPX correction done? Investors brace for a rebound

The S&P 500 index plunged by more than 2% amid growing China concerns. Investors are worried about market contagion from China’s Evergrande. The SPX lost nearly 100 points in the morning hours to trade 2.25% below Friday’s close. On Monday, the S&P 500 Index fell by more than 2.25% amid...
Lennar Corp shares are trading lower after hours: here’s why

Lennar Corp beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter. The U.S. company delivered fewer than expected houses in Q3. Lennar shares are down 3.0% in after-hours trading on Monday. Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) reported its financial results for the third quarter on Monday that beat Wall Street estimates.
Gold price prediction: will Fed’s decision trigger a breakout?

Gold price is on a rebound after entering the oversold territory earlier on Monday. The metal has been trading between $1,740 and $1,835 since mid-June amid the mixed opinions on inflation. Fed’s details on when and how the tapering will be executed may trigger a breakout past its months-long range.
Disney, Netflix and Media Stocks Tumble Amid Market Rout

U.S. media stocks fell sharply as global markets tumbled on Monday. The NASDAQ Exchange fell 2.2 percent to 14,713.90, and the Dow fell 614 points in the market rout to close at 33,970.47, after earlier in the day falling by over 900 points. Traditional media stocks that have sharpened their focus on the streaming space were caught up in the downdraft, but ended the day off their lows for the trading day. That included Walt Disney closing the day at $178.61, down $4.86 or 2.7 percent, while Fox Corp. ended trading at $34.53 down 57 cents or 1.6 percent, and Discovery A...
SPX Price Prediction: what trading guru Scott Redler is eyeing?

The S&P 500 index tested the 4,300 level on Monday but rebounded in the afternoon session. SPX has had a 5.0% correction since early Sept that T3's Redler sees as a good spot to cover shorts. The trading guru also recommends investors that are long on Apple stock to "sell...
Universal Music Group Stock Jumps in Market Debut

Universal Music Group’s shares jumped in their stock market debut on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange on Tuesday. As of 9:10 a.m. Amsterdam time, the stock was trading at 25.74 euros ($30.19), giving the company a market capitalization of 46.67 billion euros ($54.7 billion), after opening at 25.25 euros ($29.61) and going as high as 25.775 euros. Late Monday, the stock’s reference price had been set at 18.50 euros ($21.70) per share, signaling a market value of around 39 billion euros. Compared to that reference price, the stock was up 39 percent shortly after 9 a.m. local time. The stock closed at 25.10 euros...
Pinterest Stock Is a Buy for Long-Term Investors After This Latest Pullback

It’s been a while since I’ve written about Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock, but it’s not for a lack of interest. PINS stock caught fire this summer, surging up toward $80. Since then, the stock has been hammered. A bear market in growth stocks didn’t help matters, but Pinterest was bouncing back...
Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
Tegna stock surges after after confirming it received buyout bids

Shares of Tegna Inc. surged 5.7% toward a five-month high in midday trading Tuesday, after the TV station operator confirmed that it has recently received buyout bids. The company didn't provide details on the bid. "Consistent with its fiduciary duty to Tegna shareholders, the board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals," the company said in a statement. Tegna shares soared 17.9% last week amid speculation over merger proposals. On Monday, the New York Post reported, citing sources close to the matter, that Apollo Global Management Inc. has teamed with Standard General to make a bid of more than $8 billion for Tegna. Apollo's stock rose 1.5% in midday trading Tuesday. Tegna's stock has soared 47.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 16.5%.
DraftKings Makes Takeover Bid for Entain

DraftKings has made an acquisition offer for Entain, the European sports betting operator said in a statement on Tuesday. Should a sale occur, DraftKings would dramatically increase its overseas presence as sports betting continues to expand in the U.S. and overseas. Though specific terms weren’t mentioned, CNBC reported Tuesday that the Boston-based company is making a $20 billion cash and stock offer. A representative for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Entain but added, “Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.” Entain (LSE: ENT) shares were up nearly 20% on the London Stock Exchange on the news. In January, Entain rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company. Last month, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen declined to comment on the status of talks with MGM or any other company. Entain’s sportsbook brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. In the U.S., it is a 50-50 partner in BetMGM, alongside MGM. (This story has been updated with details of the offer in the first paragraph and a statement from DraftKings and information on Entain’s stock price in the second.)
