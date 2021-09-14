CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Stanley sees another 10% upside in Microsoft stock

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley's Keith Wiess raises his price target on Microsoft to $331. The analyst expects Microsoft to soon raise its dividend by over 10%. Shares of the U.S. tech giant are up about 40% on a year-to-date basis. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had a fantastic run in the stock...

KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks are heading for their biggest slump since Feburary

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Monday, mirroring losses overseas and putting the S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since February. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks May Drop 20% as Stimulus Eases, Growth Slows: Morgan Stanley

The stock market could plunge 20% as fiscal stimulus is withdrawn and economic growth slows, says Morgan Stanley Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson. “Given the extraordinary fiscal stimulus during this recession, we are concerned that the inevitable deceleration in growth will be much worse than what is currently expected,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
STOCKS
wealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Sees Growing Risk of 20% Drop in S&P 500

A plunge of more than 20% in U.S. stocks is looking more like a real possibility, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson. While it’s still a worst-case scenario, the bank said that evidence is starting to point to weaker growth and falling consumer confidence. In a note...
STOCKS
st-aug.edu

SAU Partners with Morgan Stanley to Conduct Stock Market Challenge

The SAU Stock Market Challenge is a virtual competition run by the SAU School of Business, Management & Technology. It is an eight-week challenge that is accessible to SAU students, faculty, staff and administrators. The challenge provides students with the opportunity to invest in financial securities using virtual money and learn many aspects of investments (e.g., about global financial markets, various financial assets, and relevant aspects of financial literacy). The challenge also exposes students to career opportunities in the Investment Field after graduation.
RALEIGH, NC
invezz.com

Is the SPX correction done? Investors brace for a rebound

The S&P 500 index plunged by more than 2% amid growing China concerns. Investors are worried about market contagion from China’s Evergrande. The SPX lost nearly 100 points in the morning hours to trade 2.25% below Friday’s close. On Monday, the S&P 500 Index fell by more than 2.25% amid...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lennar Corp shares are trading lower after hours: here’s why

Lennar Corp beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter. The U.S. company delivered fewer than expected houses in Q3. Lennar shares are down 3.0% in after-hours trading on Monday. Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) reported its financial results for the third quarter on Monday that beat Wall Street estimates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Guggenheim Sees 14% Upside In PepsiCo - Read Why

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet has raised PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) price target to $175 from $171 (implying an Upside of 13.92%) and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst said the core business is accelerating as Pepsi takes share from Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO). He sees the divestiture of the "low-growth, low-margin" Tropicana juice business and expansion in the energy category driving growth and margin upside.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS

