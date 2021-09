Stephanie Izard, the chef and TV personality, is selling her home on the Near West Side. Izard, executive chef and co-owner of Girl and the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat, is asking $1.35 million for the house, which came on the market this morning. The four-bedroom, four-story house on Lexington Street is in the neighborhood between the University of Illinois Chicago campus and the Illinois Medical District.

