A big part of the Genshin Impact experience is the rumors and leaks you hear down the grapevine. Twitter posts, Reddit threads, and news stories always track down the latest news from notable leakers and post them for the community to see. However, leaking is always a huge source of controversy, with the potential for falsities and spoilers. But despite how you fit on the “pro-leak” or “anti-leak” spectrum, it appears they will slow down significantly as developer miHoYo is trying its best to stop the spoilers altogether.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO