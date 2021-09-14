CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engine No. 1 unveils ESG framework to scrutinize investments

jwnenergy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngine No. 1, the activist investor that forced a board shakeup at Exxon Mobil Corporation to accelerate a move to clean energy, unveiled a new strategy using environmental, social and governance data to assess investments. In a 38-page report released on Monday, the money manager said it would integrate ESG...

www.jwnenergy.com

