Engine No. 1 unveils ESG framework to scrutinize investments

In 2019, 90% of S&P 500 firms published sustainability reports, up from only 20% in 2011.1 Pressure is mounting for companies worldwide to disclose Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information. Investors like BlackRock are voting against companies such as the US oil giant ExxonMobil because of their insufficient progress on integrating climate risks into their business models and disclosures.2 More and more countries are mandating institutions to disclose ESG-related risks, including China and South Africa. In the European Union (EU), listed companies, banks, and insurance companies with more than 500 employees must include a non-financial statement as part of their annual public reporting obligations under Directive 2014/95/EU, also called the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. Whether the United States will mandate ESG disclosures is still being discussed, but large US corporations operating in the EU are expected to comply with EU rules.3.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO