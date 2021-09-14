CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Democrats’ energy plan will kill U.S. coal by 2030, miners say

jwnenergy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan to push utilities to use more clean energy could eliminate coal from the U.S. power grid by the end of the decade, according to a trade group that represents coal miners. The Clean Electricity Performance Program proposed by House Democrats authorizes $150 billion in incentives for utilities that...

www.jwnenergy.com

Comments / 0

Related
jwnenergy.com

Top U.S. energy official sees ‘unusual partnerships’ for nuclear

The Biden administration’s top energy official said the nuclear industry should broaden its business case beyond power markets in order to ensure its place in a carbon-free economy. U.S. nuclear energy has come under relentless pressure in recent years from cheap natural gas, solar and wind power. More reactors are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US Fed warns of 'severe damage' if senators allow debt default

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve called on lawmakers to raise the nation's borrowing limit urgently on Wednesday, warning that failure to pay government debts would do "severe damage" to the economy. "It's just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion so the United States can pay its bills when it comes due," Jerome Powell said as the central bank concluded its September meeting. Failure to pay, he added, is "just not something we can contemplate." Powell's admonition came after six former US Treasury secretaries also urged the Senate to overcome the impasse "without delay" to avoid the harmful fallout should Washington default on its debt. However, the plea for quick action looks set to fall on deaf ears, as the opposition leader in the Senate has steadfastly refused to cooperate with the ruling Democrats to increase the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

AP EXPLAINS: Why the debt limit is again roiling Washington

The idea of the U.S. government breaching its “debt limit” sounds scary. But what, exactly, are lawmakers in Washington fighting about?The debt limit is a nearly century-old artificial cap that Congress placed on the U.S. government's ability to borrow. Lawmakers have raised or suspended it nearly 80 times since 1960, but there is a deepening partisan standoff this time, underscoring how the debt limit has evolved into a political weapon.House Democrats voted Tuesday to suspend the debt limit through the end of 2022. That proposal is likely to meet fierce resistance in the evenly-split Senate where Republican lawmakers...
U.S. POLITICS
mining.com

US coal miners could be next in line for industry bailouts

There isn’t much that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Sierra Club agree on, but one of those rare things is a measure that’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure package to be considered by the U.S. House of Representatives later this month that would fund $11.3 billion to remediate coal mines abandoned before 1977.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Solar Energy#U S#House#Peabody Energy Corp#Consol Energy Inc
Seattle Times

This powerful Democrat linked to fossil fuels will craft the U.S. climate plan

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, the powerful West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate energy panel and earned $500,000 last year from coal production, is preparing to remake President Joe Biden’s climate legislation in a way that tosses a lifeline to the fossil fuel industry — despite urgent calls from scientists that countries need to quickly pivot away from coal, gas and oil to avoid a climate catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

U.S. miners decry mineral royalty plan floated in Congress

(Reuters) – U.S. mining companies are blasting proposals in Congress that would set royalties for copper, lithium and other minerals extracted from federal land, with executives saying the measures would hurt domestic production of the building blocks for solar panels, electric vehicles and other green technologies. The House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
miningnewsnorth.com

Soaring critical energy minerals demand

Global governments and industries are setting increasingly ambitious targets for the phasing out of fossil fuel-burning automobiles in favor of electric vehicles charged with green energy. Achieving these grand climate objectives, however, is going to require an equally bold strategy to ensure there are plentiful supplies of the new generation of energy minerals and metals critical to building this revolution in the way the world generates and uses energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
US News and World Report

Factbox-Key Elements of U.S. House Democrats' Tax-Hike Plans to Fund Biden Spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal on Monday proposed a major rollback of Trump-era tax cuts on corporations and wealthy Americans to raise as much as $2.9 trillion to fund Democratic President Joe Biden's social spending plans. The Massachusetts Democrat's proposal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-democrats-seek-corporate-tax-increase-265-percent-2021-09-13 will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Richest U.S. colleges would see relief under Democrats’ tax plan

NEW YORK — A tax on the richest private U.S. college endowments would be curtailed under a plan by House Democrats, provided the schools address tuition costs. The provision would reduce the tax through a calculation that weighs revenues from undergraduate tuition and fees against undergraduate financial aid, according to Liz Clark, a vice president at the National Association of College and University Business Officers.
COLLEGES
mainepublic.org

U.S. Energy Secretary Visits Portland To Tout Administration Spending Plans

The country's top energy official paid a visit to Maine on Friday to tout the benefits of infrastructure proposals currently being debated in Washington. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennier Granholm touted the potential for more jobs in the renewable energy sector as she spoke outside ORPC, which has developed turbine projects to produce energy from rivers and tidal currents.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Democrats Unveil Details of $150 Billion Clean Electricity Plan in Budget Bill

(Reuters) - House of Representatives Democrats unveiled details on Thursday of a proposed $150 billion payment program aimed at wringing greenhouse gas emissions out of the electricity sector, a cornerstone of the Biden administration's plan to address climate change. The system would reward utilities that increase their production of power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gephardt Daily

Energy Dept. plan says 40% of U.S. power could come from solar by 2035

Sept. 9 (UPI) — The Energy Department announced a plan on Wednesday to generate almost half of the United States’ electricity from solar power by 2035, which would be a gigantic increase over the nation’s present solar usage. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said a department study details the future of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy