Severe Threat This Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move through the state early today. This will bring some scattered showers, but more importantly will bring a return of the humidity as dew points will be heading for the low to mid 60s for most spots. A cold front will follow the warm front and will bring the chance of showers & storms this afternoon and evening. A few stronger to even severe storms will be possible. What will lower our severe threat will be if our highs remain slightly cooler and if cloud cover is thicker than anticipated and a sea breeze will help to keep a stable airmass in place. Main hazards with any storm that does develop will be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and even hail. Storms will arrive in the north by about 2 PM and will make their way towards the coast and threat of severe weather should end by 8 PM. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.