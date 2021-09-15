CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Movies Anywhere app finally lets you sync your films on consoles

By Ewdison Then
 4 days ago
There are tons of legitimate and legal sources for streaming TV shows and movies these days that it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of all of them. Not all sources play nice with each other, of course, so you often end up juggling multiple apps simultaneously. Movies Anywhere attempted to bring order to the House of Mouse, but its reach didn’t include all entertainment devices. That changes today with the introduction of the Movies Anywhere app for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, turning the consoles into true one-stop shops for most of the movies you might have purchased.

Formerly called Disney Movies Anywhere, the service aimed to be a single point of access for movies brought from different sources or platforms. You could link accounts from Microsoft Movies & TV, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu XInfinity, and more. Any movie you buy from any of those services will show up in Movies Anywhere, so you can watch them on whatever device the app supports.

Until today, those devices included only mobile, computers, and select smart TVs. Consoles, however, have become true all-in-one entertainment centers, and the Xbox Movies Anywhere app reinforces that image. And since Movies Anywhere doesn’t charge for anything, you theoretically have access to more than 8,000 movies.

Of course, that collection is limited to Disney’s properties and a few partners that have signed up to be part of the service. That list includes Twentieth Century Film, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., which pretty much represents the majority of the big studios in the world.

The Movies Anywhere app for Xbox comes with all the key features of the service, including Screen Pass to share at most three movies a month with family and friends and Watch Together for a movie night with nine other people, all freely commenting in a shared chat room. That said, some features will still depend on the console, like 4K UHD and HDR support missing on older Xbox One models.

IN THIS ARTICLE
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

