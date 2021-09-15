Morell on 9/11, CIA and Afghanistan, Part 1 – “Intelligence Matters”

Michael Morell, former Acting and Deputy Director of the CIA, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Morell, the CIA analyst who served as the Presidential daily briefer to President George W. Bush, spoke about the intelligence reports in spring and summer of 2001 that had a ton of reporting on potential terror attacks but were frustratingly lacking in detail on when, where and how. Morell knew instantly after the second plane hit the Twin Towers this was a terrorist attack and this was Osama bin Laden. Morell also discussed why he is deeply concerned about the stability of Pakistan today. Morell says they are a country that has nuclear weapons and the Pakistani Taliban, who are currently in Afghanistan, are looking to overthrow the Pakistani government.

