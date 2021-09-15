CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morell on 9/11, CIA and Afghanistan, Part 1 – “Intelligence Matters”

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell offers personal reflections in Part One of a two-part essay on the CIA’s strategic warnings before 9/11, the terror plots it helped foil in its aftermath, and developments in Afghanistan today. Morell explains why he believes the CIA provided “the loudest and most persistent warning in the history of the agency on any issue” about al Qaeda to both the Clinton and Bush administrations, and outlines the missteps that may have led to the attacks. He also reveals new details about the level of frustration among CIA leadership with inaction by the White House.

