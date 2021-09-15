CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Pete Postlethwaite

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djbSW_0bwbEQ0v00
Gallery

Made in Manchester: the Royal Exchange theatre at 45 – in pictures

The Royal Exchange in Manchester opened its doors on on 15 September 1976. Here’s a look back at some of the mighty productions staged in its atmospheric in-the-round space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfcYE_0bwbEQ0v00
Gallery

Foul is fair: stunning shots of Shakespeare's Macbeth – in pictures

As the RSC’s production starring Christopher Eccleston is broadcast on BBC Four, take a look back at some of the most arresting stagings of the ‘Scottish play’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hks1_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

'I'm raising demons': Billy Postlethwaite on playing Macbeth in his dad's shadow

He grew up listening to his father Pete reciting Shakespeare over breakfast. Now Billy Postlethwaite is taking on the part that obsessed them both: Macbeth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ivJI_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

Distant Voices, Still Lives review – vividly present autobiographical masterpiece

5 out of 5 stars.

Pete Postlethwaite and Freda Dowie shine in Terence Davies’s remarkable 1988 portrait of a working-class Liverpool family that is as gripping as any thriller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMHRg_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

How we made How we made Brassed Off

‘I spent months learning the flugelhorn – and I didn’t even have to play it’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Who08_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

Michael Sheen, Passengers and why Hollywood's hottest leads need a quirky Brit

How do you make Tom Cruise seem more heroic? Add Simon Pegg. Need Chris Pratt to be more macho? Add Michael Sheen. Why are Britain’s character actors becoming kooky foils to Hollywood smoothies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brDkB_0bwbEQ0v00
Gallery

Theatre in the Roundhouse: Berkoff, Warhol and an age of experimentation – in pictures

London’s Roundhouse is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Revisit some of the theatre that was staged in its first wave of activity, from the late 1960s to the early 80s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Krhl_0bwbEQ0v00
Gallery

The RSC's Swan theatre: 30 years of intimate encounters – in pictures

The Swan theatre is celebrating its 30th birthday. Take a look at three decades of shows that have graced its distinctive deep-thrust stage, starring actors such as Jeremy Irons, Lydia Leonard, Mark Rylance and Harriet Walter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qeGA_0bwbEQ0v00
Gallery

King Lear, past and present – in pictures

Shakespeare’s tragic monarch remains one of the most demanding roles in theatre. Revisit the key portrayals on stage and screen, from Olivier and Scofield to Jonathan Pryce and Geoffrey Rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJYQe_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

Julie Walters: ‘People like me wouldn't get a chance today'

She was a working-class kid who got her break in the revolutionary 1970s theatre scene. The grande dame of British acting sounds off to Simon Hattenstone about privilege, politics and her drinking days

  • Julie Walters: ‘People like me wouldn't get a chance today'

The battle between capital and labour is still raging on film

Zoe Williams

Zoe Williams: Pride, Billy Elliott and Brassed Off see the crushing of unions for what it was – a new phase in a war that never really went away

Published:

Brassed off at the hymns of praise to Thatcher

Letters: Pete Postlethwaite's peroration on the enormous ramifications of the destruction of our mining communities should surely be viewed throughout the land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EDmk_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

Critic's notebook Michael Billington on actors

Michael Billington: Actors, I criticise you because I care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0AdS_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

A Spectacle of Dust by Pete Postlethwaite – review

Vanessa Thorpe is enthralled by the late Pete Postlethwaite's autobiography

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3NwF_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

A Spectacle of Dust by Pete Postlethwaite – review

Peter Bradshaw enjoys Pete Postlethwaite's autobiography

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BeTY_0bwbEQ0v00
Published:

Killing Bono – review

3 out of 5 stars.

The real-life story of rivalry over teenage bands – one of which turns out to be U2 – makes for an entertaining, fun movie

  • Phil Penfold writes: I got to know the glorious Pete Postlethwaite (obituary, 4 January) as his "seaside landlord" when he and the RSC visited Tyneside in the early 1980s

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Branagh's 'Belfast' boosts Oscars hopes with Toronto prize

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white homage to the hometown he fled as a child, raised its profile as an early Oscar frontrunner by winning the Toronto film festival's coveted top prize Saturday. Voted for by audiences, the People's Choice Award at North America's biggest film festival has become an increasingly accurate Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual best picture winners such as last year's "Nomadland." "Our first showing of 'Belfast' at TIFF was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire career," Branagh told the Toronto International Film Festival ceremony via video message. "I am thrilled, I am humbled and I'm deeply grateful," added the veteran British actor-director, 60, whose film career has ranged from Shakespeare to superhero film "Thor" across more than four decades.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman: haven’t seen you in a long time! She is her adopted daughter, Isabella

They were once considered the Hollywood dream couple: the actors Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58). They met in 1990 on the set of the joint film “Days of Thunder“Know and love. In the same year the two married and decided to adopt children. In 1992 they brought their daughter Bella (27) and in 1994 their son Connor (25) with them. The family happiness should not last, 2001 separated the couple and divorced Kidman and Cruise, as a famous actor, continues to be in public even after the marriage, both children decided to live far away from the cameras. To see one of the Cruise offspring is a real rarity.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Davies
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Bono
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Lydia Leonard
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Warhol
Person
Geoffrey Rush
Person
Pete Postlethwaite
Person
Peter Bradshaw
Person
Shakespeare
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Says This 1 Thing Could Make Him Quit Acting

On Sept. 17, Clint Eastwood's latest movie as director and star, Cry Macho, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. With the legendary actor/filmmaker being 91 years old, some may assume that this might be his last film, but he's made no such decision. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star revealed he has no plans to retire—especially from directing, but he's not throwing in the towel on acting yet, either. Clint Eastwood also shared the one thing that could make him quit acting, or even consider it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Royal Exchange#Rsc#Bbc Four#Scottish#British#Brassed#Killing Bono
codelist.biz

Reese Witherspoon: “I Was Attacked And Molested”

At first glance, it is hard to imagine that Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (43) also lived through dark times. But like so many of her fellow actors, Witherspoon was a victim of sexual harassment as a young woman. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the successful producer spoke about...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The 18 Most Secretive Celebrity Couples of the Past 40 Years

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez—there are plenty of celebrity couples out there who are more than happy to share their love with the world on social media and on the red carpet. But not everyone wants all eyes on their relationship, especially when they're feeling things out with someone new. Even in Hollywood, there have been plenty of celebrity couples who were so low-key about dating each other (and breaking up with each other) that you may not have even realized they were ever together. Read on to hear more about these secretive pairs.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centralrecorder.com

Michelle Pfeiffer Warns Nicole Kidman To Back Off Her Husband David Kelly!

Is Michelle Pfeiffer seething with jealousy over husband David Kelley‘s close relationship with Nicole Kidman? One tabloid claims the Scarface actress is warning Kidman to stay away from her husband. Let’s take a look at the rumor. Michelle Pfeiffer Tells Nicole Kidman ‘Back Off’?. This week, Woman’s Day reports Michelle...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy