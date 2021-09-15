CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

âNotice of formation of a Li...

Daily Star
 5 days ago

"Notice of formation of a Limited Liability Company. Name: DK ENTERPRISES OF ONEONTA, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with NYS Department of State on September 7, 2021. Office location: Otsego County. NYS Department of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and shall mail a copy of process to PO Box 75, Oneonta, New York 13820. Purpose is to engage in any lawful act or activity under the LLC Law of New York".

LEGAL NOTICE OF MEETING: The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Audit Committee will hold a regular meeting on September 15, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Otsego Area Occupational Center, located at 1914 County Route 35, Milford, NY. For information, call: (607) 286-7715 ext. 3325.
Moon Mountain 2121 LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 07/01/2021. Office: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 577 Reagan Road, Bovina Center NY 13740. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
Threadwood LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 03/08/21 Office: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, PO Box 497 Roxbury, NY. 12474. Purpose: Animation Studio services.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board for the Village of Cooperstown will hold the following public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as can be heard: Meeting location to be determined. Meeting to be held either in the Village Office Building, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York or via video-conferencing. 20 GLEN AVENUE - Applicant seeks a Special Use Permit for a single-family residence within the C Commercial District The plans for this project are on file with the Village Clerk's Office at the Village Office, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, and may be seen during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Public comments must be provided by email to the Zoning Officer at zoning@cooperstownny.org or by regular mail to the address below no later than Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Requests for the Zoom link must be made prior to Tuesday, September 21st at 3:30 p.m. by anyone who wishes to participate in the public hearing. Jenna Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown 22 Main Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 Tele: (607)547-2411 Email: jutter@cooperstownny.org.
Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 mln sale at auction

An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
On the Bright Side: Graveyard visits to offer insights into Otego history

Visitors to Otego can enjoy some haunting history Saturday, Sept. 18 during the fourth “Otego Voices from the Grave,” presented by the Otego Historical Society and the Evergreen Cemetery Association. Signups for the event begin at 6 p.m. at the Unatego Community Church at 290 Main St. in Otego with...
In Your Opinion: Schenevus past can be honored while future is improved

On Sept. 15, a letter ran in this paper from Mr. Timothy Green who wrote in opposition of the proposed Schenevus/Worcester merger. Mr. Green’s letter certainly pulls at the heart strings of those who long for nostalgia but what his letter neglected to mention is that, while alumni of Schenevus walk proudly through the halls today, they might not be so proud if they saw water leaking into buckets in the classrooms, students bored in the cafetorium because they have no classes to take, or seniors disappointed they didn’t get into their first-choice school because their high school doesn’t provide a schedule competitive enough to get them in.
NYPA gets high rating for COVID safety

The New York Power Authority has been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating at its facilities for its operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address the ongoing COVID-19 environment and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. according to a media release on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Judges say Buffalo mayor shouldn't be on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's name should not appear on the November ballot, according to state and federal appellate judges who ruled against his efforts to occupy an independent party line following a loss in the Democratic primary. The four-term mayor said he will continue his reelection...
City to sweep streets

A city of Oneonta crew will be street sweeping from 3 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 17, on High Street, Franklin Street, Lawn Avenue, Hill Place, Reynolds Avenue and Washington Street. Residents are advised to use caution and obey temporary traffic control devices. For more information, contact the Department of...
Senior center adapts to COVID to keep visitors safe

A local center for senior citizens has adapted to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic, offering the population most vulnerable to the disease a safe and fun respite from the isolation of COVID lockdowns. The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and offers a...
Public Meetings: Friday-Monday, Sept. 17-22, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building. Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St. Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center. Downsville Central School District Board...
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ...

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) The Delaware County Electric Cooperative, Inc. is hiring a full-time Chief Financial Officer. Send a letter and resume to: Mark Schneider, DCEC, PO Box 471, Delhi, NY 13753 or hand deliver to 39 Elm Street in Delhi no later than 4 pm, Thursday, 1/2/2020. The CFO provides financial and administrative leadership to the Cooperative, including being a key member of the management team working closely with the CEO/General Manager, the Board of Directors, the DCEC Finance Committee and other DCEC staff. CFO is accountable for all aspects of financial management of the Cooperative including, but not limited to, maintaining accurate and timely financial statements, conducting associated analysis and reporting and advising the CEO/General Manager on key financial matters. The position is also responsible for the direct supervision and operation of certain "back office" areas of the Cooperative, including billing, customer service, payroll, benefits administration and other operational areas as determined by the CEO/General Manager. Supervisory responsibilities include day-to-day coaching, performance reviews, and progressive discipline. Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience. For job descriptions and more information visit http://www.dce.coop/content/job-openings. DCEC is an equal opportunity employer and provider, and complies with all federal and state laws.
Step Back in Time: Sept. 17, 2021

Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago. It’s been well over a century since shad swam upstream toward the headwaters of the Susquehanna River at Otsego Lake in Cooperstown. It may take several years if it happens at all, but if...
Upstate hospital staffing 'crisis' feared as vaccination mandate nears

ALBANY —At Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, administrators are trying to fill 219 vacant jobs, 85% of which are for positions providing direct care to patients. But administrators say the labor shortage could soon become even more challenging to handle due to a looming mandate that forces all New...
Around Oneonta: Sept. 17, 2021

DOWNTOWN — A City of the Hills Block Party will be presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, outside Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. According to presenters, included will be a beer garden, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Music...
Cuomo Allowed To Keep $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be able to keep the $5.1 million he made from his memoir on the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s ethics agency made the decision Tuesday. TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals Among the six members who voted in Cuomo’s favor is a former Suffolk County district administrative judge, who Gov. Kathy Hochul chose for the panel.
Schoharie Economic Enterprise gets new headquarters

The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has a new home, thanks to a donation from the Bank of America. The economic development agency announced the move to 287 Main St. in Schoharie on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and marked the event with a ceremony led by Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, SEEC founder and Chairman Thomas Putnam and Executive Director Julie Pacatte, Schoharie Mayor Lawrence Caza, Schoharie County Board Chair William Federice and David Cornell, president of Albany/Hudson Valley Bank of America.
