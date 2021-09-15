NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board for the Village of Cooperstown will hold the following public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as can be heard: Meeting location to be determined. Meeting to be held either in the Village Office Building, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York or via video-conferencing. 20 GLEN AVENUE - Applicant seeks a Special Use Permit for a single-family residence within the C Commercial District The plans for this project are on file with the Village Clerk's Office at the Village Office, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, and may be seen during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Public comments must be provided by email to the Zoning Officer at zoning@cooperstownny.org or by regular mail to the address below no later than Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Requests for the Zoom link must be made prior to Tuesday, September 21st at 3:30 p.m. by anyone who wishes to participate in the public hearing. Jenna Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown 22 Main Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 Tele: (607)547-2411 Email: jutter@cooperstownny.org.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO