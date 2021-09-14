CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facing The Future: Don’t Forget Social Security and Medicare Challenges

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Facing the Future we got a thorough briefing on the latest Social Security and Medicare Trustees’ Report from Dr. Charles Blahous, a former Public Trustee of the two programs and now Senior Research Strategist at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Concord Coalition Chief Economist Steve Robinson joined the conversation. With Congress considering major new spending plans and trying to figure out how to pay for it all, the annual report of Social Security and Medicare trustees was released on August 31. It was a timely reminder that Congress still hasn’t figured out how to pay for some of the big programs we already have.

Related
Financial-Planning.com

Social Security beneficiaries face an uncertain future. There’s legislation that could change that.

Social Security beneficiaries face a troublesome future if Congress does not pass legislation to keep the system solvent. One bill, authored by Rep. John Larson, D-CT, was first introduced in the 2019-2020 legislative session and had over 200 co-signers. A spokesperson for Larson said he plans to reintroduce an updated version of the legislation this fall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
news8000.com

Don’t Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

Social Security is the foundation of many Americans’ retirement plans. Despite its importance to so many people, the program’s design and funding mechanisms serve up plenty of potentially unexpected twists that could catch you by surprise if you’re not careful. By knowing about these twists in advance, before you sign...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

What Happens When Medicare, Social Security Run Out of Money?

The Social Security and Medicare trust funds are expected to soon be depleted, putting the health insurance and retirement income of millions in jeopardy. Two government reports published simultaneously Aug. 31 showed that popular Medicare and Social Security programs are under serious threat of running out of money. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is expected to run dry by 2033 and the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund will be depleted by 2026, according to the respective reports from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
SOCIAL SECURITY
bigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Do you know these terms?

Some of the terms and acronyms people use when they talk about Social Security can be a little confusing. We’re here to help you understand. We strive to explain your benefits using easy-to-understand, plain language. The Plain Writing Act of 2010 requires federal agencies to communicate information clearly in a way “the public can understand and use.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Don't claim Social Security if you can't answer these 4 questions

Eager to claim your Social Security? I get it. You paid your Social Security taxes for decades, and now you're ready to collect what's owed to you. Still, filing for Social Security benefits isn't something to do impulsively or without research. Moving too fast can result in income that's lower than you want. It can also take away your flexibility to manage your household's total Social Security income strategically.
INCOME TAX
morningbrew.com

Social Security isn’t going away

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Once a year, the Social Security Board of Trustees reports to Congress (and the public) about how the coffers that pay out Social Security benefits are faring. The trustees probably listen to an Adele playlist while they write these reports, because in recent years, they just keep getting bleaker. Nevertheless, the smart move is not to worry about Social Security collapsing before you retire.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Will money from stock sales hurt Social Security and Medicare?

Q. If you trade stocks and have capital gains, or sometimes losses, after you are retired and only one spouse trades, how does this affect your Social Security and Medicare costs? We file our taxes jointly. — Trader. A. We’re glad you’re asking. Let’s start with Social Security. If already...
WESTWOOD, NJ
ValueWalk

Is The Pandemic The Death Nail for Social Security?

Social Security and Medicare are federal programs that provide qualifying populations – people who meet certain criteria- with financial support and health insurance. The beneficiaries of these programs are mostly older Americans and people with disabilities. SALT New York 2021: Wences Casares And Peter Briger On The Macro Case For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
truthorfiction.com

southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MassLive.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors? Senior Citizens League creates petition to support social security recipients

As COVID pandemic benefits end in Massachusetts, the Senior Citizens League made a petition for Congress to issue a $1,400 stimulus check to social security recipients. “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation. But soaring inflation has taken a toll on household finances of retired and disabled Social Security recipients,” the nonpartisan group’s petition read.
BUSINESS
thepennyhoarder.com

Who Gets Your Social Security if You Die Tomorrow?

Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system?. Who Gets...
PERSONAL FINANCE
hngn.com

