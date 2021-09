BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – SWOSU Women's Golf finished in eighth despite two top-ten individual finishers in the NSU Women's Classic at the Club at Indian Springs this week. Anna Marksa and Megan Brown paced the team, both securing their first top-ten finish of the year finishing tied for tenth by shooting five over for the tournament. Marksa will be proud of her effort this week after shooting +16 in the team's first tournament of the year last week. Brown has now gone two straight tournaments tied as the Lady Bulldog's best scorer.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO