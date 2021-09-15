College Board National Recognition Programs honors three LSMSA students
Three Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) seniors have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Olutunmike “Tum-Tum” Adeleye (’22) of Natchitoches; Nyaleima Gbondo (’22) of Thibodaux; and Michael Meaney (’22) of DeRidder have been recognized for remarkable academic achievements and outstanding performance on PSAT and/or AP tests.natchitochesparishjournal.com
