ShowBiz Minute: Macdonald, Morissette, Broadway

The Canadian star, Alanis Morissette, confessed in the documentary Jagged that she was raped by several men at the age of 15. For the first time he revealed the fact and said: “It took me years of therapy to admit that there was some kind of victimization on my part. I would always say that I was consenting, and then they would remind me that I was only 15 years old. You can’t consent at that age. Now I think that they are all pedophiles, that it was a violation of minors ”.

6 DAYS AGO