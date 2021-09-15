ShowBiz Minute: Macdonald, Morissette, Broadway

Anthony Johnson, the comedian and actor who played the memorable Ezal in Friday, has died, his rep LyNea Bell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 55.
No additional information about his passing was disclosed.
“We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed,” Bell told THR. “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please. Give...
