Entertainment

ShowBiz Minute: Macdonald, Morissette, Broadway

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorm Macdonald remembered as hilarious and unique; Alanis Morissette blasts documentary "Jagged" as "salacious"; Reopening of 3 monster Broadway shows signals "wait is over." (Sept. 15)

#Broadway#Showbiz
