BOM Welcomes Grady Martin

BOM would like to welcome Grady Martin as the Branch Manager and Lender at our Montgomery location. Grady has 29 years of banking experience with 21 of those years as a manager. He and his wife, Jean, have been married for 29 years. They havethree children: Melaina, Michael, and Marshal. Grady graduated from Ashland High School in 1981, and he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwestern State University in 1985. He attends Westside Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon and a member of the choir. Outside of work, Grady enjoys spending time with family, traveling and watching sports. Grady is currently attending the Louisiana Bankers Association Leadership School. Welcome, Grady!