Dutch’s Boy
Dutch’s boy was born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. on New Year’s Eve of 1943 in Roswell, New Mexico. Dutch, as his men called him because it was easier to pronounce than Deutschendorf, rose to the rank of major in the United States Army Air Force and was squadron commander of the B-58 Hustler bombers. Dutch set three speed records in his B-58 which earned him a place in the Air Force Hall of Fame. Dutch’s military career came before anything else. His unwavering loyalty meant his family moved often.natchitochesparishjournal.com
Comments / 0