The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday took a dive into the kinds of deals that make Big Tech, well, big. The commission unveiled findings from an investigation into hundreds of small acquisitions that companies such as Facebook, Amazon and Google undertook with little government oversight, which helped those titanic businesses reach their current size and power. Some of those transactions evaded regulator scrutiny thanks to loopholes in the law, the report found.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO