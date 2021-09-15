Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves shell Crawdads, 8-1; also players of the week; latest roster moves. Atlanta Braves clipped 5-4 by Rockies. Links to high school, college, Atlanta Falcons’ football.
Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Rome Braves open final series with 8-1 win over Crawdads. Media release: Dominant pitching secured a...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0