Fall Festival Planners Meet

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Fall Festival is this coming Saturday with plenty of live music, food, drinks, crafts, and more available in Newton, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The Saved By Grace 5K will kick things off at 7:30 in the morning with the car show registration to start at 9:00, and the popular parade to start at 10:00. The Wade Firemen will have their Water Wall available from 1:00 to 4:00, with the pedal tractor pull at 2:00, the Jasper County Fair Queen and Junior Miss dunking booth alsoa at 2:00, the car show awards at 3:00, Sunday Acoustics live on stage from 5:30 to 7:30, the Citizen of the Year Award presented at 7:00 with the Queen of Hearts drawing to follow, and the group Breakaway on stage from 7:30 to 10:00. Also a pumpkin decorating contest, the Newton Public Library photo contest, craft booths, inflatables, food vendors, and much more. All in Newton for the Fall Festival this coming Saturday.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO