Military

Top .38 Special Loads for Carry

By Michelle Hamilton, Field Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Hamilton shares her thoughts on the best .38 Special loads available for personal protection!. Designed in 1898, the .38 Smith & Wesson Special cartridge went on to become hugely popular. It was a staple with US LE agencies for some 70+ years, saw service with the US military in World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam. Plus, it was widely embraced by sportsmen, recreational shooters, and those interested in personal protection. Today the .38 Special remains popular, especially for personal protection. Recently David Fortier prodded me to share my thoughts on what .38 Special loads I would recommend for personal protection. What follows is based upon my personal experience testing the .38 Special fired from 2 to 6-inch barrels in 10% Ordnance Gel. This is the ammunition I received the most consistent performance from and what I carry.

#Us Military#Us Le#Bjhp#Fbi#Smith Wesson#Hst Micro#Federals Hst#The Hst Micro 38
