BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Amendola was a street free agent for most of the offseason. It wasn’t until last week — Sept. 7, to be exact — that he signed with the Houston Texans. Yet despite having almost no time to learn the playbook while joining one of the biggest circuses in the NFL, Amendola produced right out of the gate for his hometown team. He caught consecutive passes early in the first quarter — one for eight yards on a third-and-4, the next for seven yards — and he made a 7-yard reception late in the second quarter, two plays before...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO