An independent panel of experts is complicating the Biden administration's plan to offer most adults in the U.S. a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the panel rejected a request by Pfizer to provide a booster shot for its vaccine to people 16 and older. Instead, they endorsed a plan to offer the shot only to those who are high risk and 65 and older. The FDA doesn't have to go along with this panel's advice. They generally do. NPR's Joe Palca is here to talk about it with us. Joe, thanks so much for being with us.

