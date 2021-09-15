Justin Britt celebrates return to football | Daily Brew
"I had the time of my life, honestly," Justin Britt said after 37-21 win against Jacksonville. "That was probably the most fun I've had playing a football game in a while." Late in the third quarter against the Jaguars, Britt direct snapped the ball to Mark Ingram II from the Jacksonville five-yard line. Ingram handed the ball off to Phillip Lindsay who ran it in for a touchdown. After the wildcat play, Lindsay handed the ball to Britt for the touchdown celebration.www.thedallasnews.net
