CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Transcripts: 9-13-2021 Press Conferences

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would you like to do better against Cleveland?. "Penalties. I've said this all along. We had pre-snap penalties that end up keeping us from getting in a situation from where we could have gotten points, that backed us up. We had two of those. We had them off the field on a roughing the passer. If we didn't have that happened, it would have backed them up and they end up scoring on that drive. The penalties is the one thing that I think we have to get better at because it kept us from keeping them out of the end zone one time and getting us into the endzone one time and those things are critical."

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans react to absence of Deshaun Watson after Tyrod Taylor injury

Tyrod Taylor left today’s game. Football fans were wondering, “Where’s Deshaun Watson?”. When Tyrod Taylor left the game against the Cleveland Browns today, many thought they would see Deshaun Watson enter the game. Watson was ruled out before the game started as a healthy scratch, as the Texans await a decision in Watson’s legal matters.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Texans coach says Tyrod Taylor will start over Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and his name is not Deshaun Watson. Texans head coach David Culley confirmed on Monday that Tyrod Taylor will start the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That is not an unexpected development. While Watson remains eligible...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Justin Britt
thedallasnews.net

The Browns are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on Texans Head Coach David Culley: "He's done an outstanding job with them. You can really see his influence on their offense, I think in their team as a whole." Stefanski on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: "I think Tyrod Taylor is outstanding. He's led a...
NFL
thedallasnews.net

5 Things to Watch: Texans at Browns | Week 2

1) Brownouts - A slew of former Browns are now key contributors to the Houston Texans. QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Pharaoh Brown, OL Justin McCray, LB Christian Kirksey, DB Terrance Mitchell, DB Eric Murray and DB Tavierre Thomas all spent time in Cleveland. Taylor, who quickly earned the locker room's respect here in Houston, is still thought of highly by his former teammates.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texans#Wr
FanSided

Vikings clearly upset with J.J. Watt for injuring Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were not pleased with Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt after his low tackle left Dalvin Cook injured. The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals engaged in quite the duel on Sunday afternoon, with the game going down to the wire. But for Vikings fans, the back-and-forth score was not the thing that scared them. Rather, it was star running back Dalvin Cook’s trips to the medical tent.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy