Transcripts: 9-13-2021 Press Conferences

What would you like to do better against Cleveland?. "Penalties. I've said this all along. We had pre-snap penalties that end up keeping us from getting in a situation from where we could have gotten points, that backed us up. We had two of those. We had them off the field on a roughing the passer. If we didn't have that happened, it would have backed them up and they end up scoring on that drive. The penalties is the one thing that I think we have to get better at because it kept us from keeping them out of the end zone one time and getting us into the endzone one time and those things are critical."