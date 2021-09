Ravi Shastri has signalled his intention to stand down as India head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup and has rejected suggestions his book launch was the catalyst for the fifth Test against England being called off.Shastri, a former all-rounder who played 80 Tests and 150 one-day internationals for India between 1981 and 1982, succeeded Anil Kumble in July 2017 and has overseen two landmark Test series wins in Australia during his tenure.India were also on course for a first Test series win in England since 2007, holding a 2-1 lead before the final match was postponed on the morning...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO