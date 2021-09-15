These are the trending autumn nail colours to know, according to top manicurists
A slick mani is an instant mood boost if you ask me. Neat, glossy and beautifully painted nails can elevate an outfit and, more importantly, make you feel fabulous. Now we're heading into autumn, our mani colour palette is doing it's customary seasonal shift away from neons and pastels. And if you were to hazard a guess at which shades are swapping in, you'd be correct at naming deep berries, greens and navy (not sorry, they're classic) – but they're joined by more unusual shades and finishes (think mattes and metallics).www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
