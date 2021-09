With just three minutes left in regulation, Freehold Township got the chance it needed to climb back in the game on Monday night against Red Bank Catholic. After a foul was called and a yellow card was assessed to the keeper, junior Kayla Wong stepped into the box for a penalty kick. The talented midfielder buried the shot and have Freehold Township, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, its lone goal against No. 9 Red Bank Catholic in a 1-1 draw.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO