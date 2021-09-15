CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ among the fine-arts choices this week

By Andrew Dansby, Amber Elliott
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago Justin Sherburn brought a gorgeous piece of music inspired by Big Bend to Houston. Sherburn describes his ensemble Montopolis as an “indie chamber music group,” in which three-quarters of a string quartet meld with keyboards, drums and guitar into a sound that ranges from atmospheric to forceful. Sherburn said his next project would be focused on the Texas Gulf Coast, and true to his word, he and Montopolis come to Houston this weekend with “The Living Coast,” a multi-media performance that includes live music, storytelling and a nature film component.

