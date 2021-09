Now Supreme Court Justices Are Trolling Us That Their Decisions Are Not Political. Supreme Court Justices who live in the rarified air of “the ivory tower” of the U.S. Supreme Court are elitists who genuinely believe that their own shit doesn’t stink. They are among the most out-of-touch political actors in the American democratic system because they are unelected and serve lifetime appointments. They almost never have contact with the average American citizens over whom they hold the power of life and death over their lives. Justices are accountable to no one but their God.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO