Shannen Doherty says cancer battle is 'part of life'

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannen Doherty says cancer battle is 'part of life'. Shannen Doherty is at peace with her battle with breast cancer and accepts that the disease is "part of life at this point".

The One Thing Shannen Doherty Wants You to Know About Stage 4 Cancer

Shannen Doherty appeared in some of the most iconic '90s movies and TV shows, including 90210, Charmed, Mallrats, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and Heathers. The 50-year-old actor is still working today, and will soon appear in a movie that centers around cancer. This will be the first movie related to cancer that Doherty has made since her own cancer diagnosis. In 2015, the star revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, and though she entered remission for some time, she shared in 2020 that her cancer was back and in stage 4. Now, Doherty is saying what she wants everyone to know about having stage 4 cancer. Read on to see her message.
