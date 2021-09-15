Shannen Doherty says cancer battle is 'part of life'

Merlin Griffiths, the barman from First Dates, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.The 46-year-old TV personality, who won fans through his appearance on the dating show, discovered the news after suffering from stomach pains in June.He initially dismissed the pain, believing it to be caused by an injury he suffered years ago, but went to get himself seen by professionals.The Mirror reports the stage three tumour, measuring 4.5cm in length, was detected after he was referred for a sigmoidoscopy.Griffiths is now set to undergo treatment.Speaking about the diagnosis, he told the outlet: “I’m keeping that positive outlook, but...

