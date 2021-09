A massive clean energy bill is moving forward after being passed by the Illinois House. The House approved the bill yesterday on a party line vote. The bill includes provisions to save the Byron Nuclear Plant from shutting down on Monday. Under the measure, all private coal-fired and oil-fired electric generating plants would have to shut down by January 1, 2030, while municipal coal must be 100-percent carbon-free by December 31st, 2045. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicted that he will sign the bill.

