LONG BEACH, Calif. – — SophomoreKatie Kennedy earned the start on the right side and made the most of her performance as she tied her career-high with 15 kills on a .522 attack percentage, which was a new career-best, as she led Long Beach State to a 3-0 [25-23, 25-19, 25-23] sweep of San Diego State Tuesday night at the Walter Pyramid.