BETTY PONG SOON KIM FO

 5 days ago

99, of Genoa, Nevada, died on September 3, 2021. Betty was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 19, 1922 to Minister Yee Chai and Jennie Kim. Betty was one of eight daughters and two brothers, all born within the Hawaiian Islands. Betty was a retired Cafeteria Manager from St. Joseph's school, Waipahu where she worked for 35 years. Survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Smith and Diane Sewell of Genoa, NV; sons, Walter G and Thomas P of Middletown, NY; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

