Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and whenever he releases a new album, it is a big deal. His songs always seem to top the charts and even if you don't like his music, you can't deny his superstardom. Next month, Sheeran will be releasing a brand new album called Equals, and to get fans excited for this project, he has been releasing a plethora of singles. His latest is called "Shivers" and it even comes with a music video.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO