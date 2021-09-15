Love Store helps Soroptimists with clothing donations

Soroptimist of Winfield started a program last spring to help with clothing needs at all four public grade schools and the preschool center. The group was able to provide these needs to two schools in the spring. They have completed its clothing donation by purchasing new underwear and socks, leggings, shirts and sweat pants. Stephanie Nulik and Treva Harrod arranged to meet with Katie from the Love Store in Winfield. She donated five bags of leggings, sweats, girls and boys shirts and some coats. Because of safety with Covid, Soroptimist washed all used clothing before giving it to the schools.