CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Love Store helps Soroptimists with clothing donations

By Press Release Soroptimist of Winfield
ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoroptimist of Winfield started a program last spring to help with clothing needs at all four public grade schools and the preschool center. The group was able to provide these needs to two schools in the spring. They have completed its clothing donation by purchasing new underwear and socks, leggings, shirts and sweat pants. Stephanie Nulik and Treva Harrod arranged to meet with Katie from the Love Store in Winfield. She donated five bags of leggings, sweats, girls and boys shirts and some coats. Because of safety with Covid, Soroptimist washed all used clothing before giving it to the schools.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winfield, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Winfield, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Clothing#Charity#The Love Store#Covid#The American Legion
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy