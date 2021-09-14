CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall House Hunt: With listing photography, what you see is what you get, right? Well …

By Jon Gorey - Globe Correspondent
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a real estate writer, I view an awful lot of property listings, and I tour an awful lot of homes. And as any home buyer in the midst of an active house hunt can tell you, sometimes there’s a vast gulf between picture and product. Maybe the handful of online photos — popping with vivid light and contrast-blasted colors — portray a stylish, sun-soaked living space. But in person, fab becomes drab as you notice the stained wallpaper, the crumbling grout, the cracked plaster.

