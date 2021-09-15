CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ursula von der Leyen demands EU military integration and boots on the ground

By James Crisp,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union must “step up to the next level” and send soldiers to the world’s conflict zones, Ursula von der Leyen said in her most forthright call for military integration to date. The European Commission president, who announced a defence summit with French president Emmanuel Macron next year, reignited...

Ursula von der Leyen: “We need the European Defense Union”

Afghanistan has seeped into the Union’s state of mind like a missile. In a panoramic speech, with great views and geostrategic vision, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tried to find this Wednesday the “soul” of a continent that wants to emerge stronger after the tremendous blow of the pandemic. The recent fall of Kabul has become one of the bases to regain that lost confidence: “What we need is the European Defense Union,” the German has launched. “Europe can – and clearly must – be able and willing to do more for itself.” Von der Leyen, who was Defense Minister in his country and knows in depth the military matter and its deficiencies at the community level, has announced a summit on defense that will convene next year, when France holds the presidency of the EU; It will do so together with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, another of the great persecutors of this strategic autonomy. “There will be missions in which NATO or the UN will not be present,” he said, “but in which the EU should be.”
