‘No Time to Die’ Featurette Introduces Bond’s New Female Agents

By ScreenCrush Staff
 4 days ago
The James Bond franchise has not always had the most, let’s say, progressive depictions of women through the years. That has shifted somewhat in recent films, where the stereotypical “Bond girl” damsels in distress have given way to more capable, heroic female characters who are fully Bond’s partners in his adventures. The latest featurette for No Time to Die puts the spotlight on two of the new heroines in this 25th 007 film, played by Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

