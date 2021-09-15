Nine-hour standoff ends peacefully

After nine hours of negotiations, a standoff involving an armed woman at Pleasanton City Hall on Sept. 9 was resolved peacefully by police officers. According to Pleasanton Police Chief Ronald Sanchez, at approximately 12:30 p.m. last Thursday, a female suspect armed with a handgun entered Pleasanton City Hall, stripped out of her clothes and sat inside the council chambers. City Hall closes from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch, so no city employees were injured or in any harm during the entirety of the standoff.