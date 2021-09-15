Man crashes into Leming VFD

On Saturday, Sept. 11, during the Memorial Service for the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, while speakers spoke about the bravery of first responders who run toward danger, Loren and Tammy Gillespie of the Leming Volunteer Fire Department got up out of their chairs and started running. They had received news that there was an accident and a crash in Leming, not knowing it was their own building that had been hit until they drove up to it.